12.10.2022 14:30:00
Kinder Morgan Announces Third Quarter ‘22 Earnings Webcast
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.
What: Kinder Morgan Third Quarter ‘22 Earnings Results Webcast
When: October 19, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts
How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-312-470-7381 and entering the passcode 9339910.
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on November 19, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3301 and enter passcode 42875.
About Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 2.2 Bcf per year of gross production with an additional 5.5 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstocks, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005217/en/
