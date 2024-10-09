Kinder Morgan Announces Third Quarter ‘24 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release third quarter 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after market close and will hold a live webcast and conference call.

What: Kinder Morgan Third Quarter ‘24 Earnings Results Webcast

When: October 16, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-312-470-7367 and entering the passcode 7505235.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on November 17, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3038 and enter passcode 47813.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 , renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009007513/en/