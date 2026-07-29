Kinder Morgan Aktie

Kinder Morgan für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H6GK / ISIN: US49456B1017

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29.07.2026 14:55:03

Kinder Morgan Executive Dumps 5,695 Shares for $184k, According to Recent SEC Filing

Michael P. Garthwaite, VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), reported a sale of 5,695 shares of Class P Common Stock on July 16, 2026, and July 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($32.36).Kinder Morgan is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, with a market capitalization of $71.9 billion and TTM revenues of $17.9 billion. The company's competitive advantage derives from its strategically positioned pipeline networks, diversified asset base across multiple energy commodities, and its essential role in connecting energy producers to end markets, positioning it as a critical component of continental energy infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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