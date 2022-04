Kinder Morgan Gets 2022 Off to a Strong Start

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. As such, the headline numbers might seem awful at first glance, but they're much stronger than they appear after adjusting for that one-time event. Here's a closer look at the quarter and what's ahead for Kinder Morgan .Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year. That's due to weakness in its natural gas and carbon dioxide segments. Data source: Kinder Morgan. Chart by the author.Continue reading