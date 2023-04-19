|
19.04.2023 22:49:07
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $679 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $675 million or $0.30 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $3.89 billion from $4.29 billion last year.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $679 Mln. vs. $667 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $3.89 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.
