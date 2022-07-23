|
23.07.2022 16:15:00
Kinder Morgan Is Diving Deeper Into Renewable Energy
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies. The bulk of its assets transport, process, store, or export fossil fuels. While that makes it a key player in today's energy market, there are questions about the company's future as the economy transitions to cleaner alternative fuels.Kinder Morgan is working to address these concerns by slowly transitioning its business toward the fuels of the future. The company recently took another step in that direction. That's only the beginning of what it sees ahead.Kinder Morgan closed its second RNG deal earlier this month. It purchased three landfill assets from Mas CanAm for $355 million, comprising an RNG facility in Texas and medium Btu facilities in Texas and Louisiana. The Texas RNG facility should produce 1.4 billion cubic feet of RNG next year. Because it's already operational, it will supply Kinder Morgan with incremental cash flow. It also has the potential to grow significantly over the next decade, providing the company with long-term upside potential. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kinder Morgan Inc (P)
|17,13
|0,14%
|Renewable Corp
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.