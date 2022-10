Kinder Morgan Is Quietly Having a Great Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was an outlier for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The natural gas pipeline giant capitalized on opportunities to supply energy during Winter Storm Uri, enabling it to make a huge windfall profit in the first quarter. That's causing its 2022 results to look light in comparison. Because of that, it's easy to miss that Kinder Morgan is having a fantastic year. The natural gas pipeline giant showcased that again in the third quarter by putting up strong results.During the third quarter, Kinder Morgan generated $1.122 billion of distributable cash flow (DCF), or $0.49 per share. DCF was 11% above last-year's level and 7% higher than its 2022 budget.Continue reading