24.07.2022 15:00:00
Kinder Morgan Isn't Happy With Its Stock Price
Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have languished for years. They're down 15% over the last five, even though Kinder Morgan's earnings, cash flow, and dividends are up while net debt has declined. This sluggish performance hasn't gone unnoticed by the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Richard Kinder. He discussed on the company's second-quarter conference call his frustrations with how the market values Kinder Morgan's stock. Here's what he had to say about the stock and the company's strategy to grow value for shareholders.Richard Kinder started the call by discussing the company's strategy and financial philosophy. He noted that the pipeline giant is "generating lots of cash and using it in productive ways." However, that isn't getting "reflected at a higher price per KMI stock." He further stated: "Market pricing has disconnected from the fundamentals of the midstream energy business, resulting in a KMI dividend yield approaching 7%, which seems ludicrous for a company with the stable assets of Kinder Morgan and the robust coverage of our dividend."Continue reading
