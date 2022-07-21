Kinder Morgan Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report is being issued three months earlier than in prior years to provide stakeholders earlier access to the company’s ESG information. The 2021 report includes a new section describing KMI’s programs related to community engagement on energy and environmental justice. It also provides new metrics detailing the amount the company pays in property taxes each year and the percentage of female and minority employees who completed leadership training. An updated scenario analysis, that aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures guidelines, is now available as well as company-wide Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and emissions intensity. The emissions data includes both operational control and equity share, two types of reporting boundaries that are used to disclose GHG data.

"We are pleased to be publishing our report three months earlier than usual,” said KMI’s Chief Operating Officer James Holland. "Not only were we able to accomplish our goal of achieving this earlier publication date, but we also built on our prior year’s report by adding new metrics related to KMI’s social and environmental initiatives in 2021. This coverage further enhances our report, and along with our continued disclosure of emissions and emission sources, reflects Kinder Morgan’s continued commitment to transparent and responsible operations.”

The 2021 ESG report is available on the KMI website on the ESG Reports page. In addition, an updated presentation with information from the 2021 ESG report is available on the Events and Presentations page on the investor relations section of the KMI website.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel feedstock, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

