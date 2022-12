Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. One of the highlights of that report was the news that it plans to increase its dividend for the sixth straight year. That would push the company's 6.3%-yielding payout even higher, further boosting its appeal to income-seeking investors. Here's a rundown of what the natural gas pipeline giant sees ahead in 2023.Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. That would be about 3% higher than its 2022 forecast of $7.5 billion. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service. Continue reading