Kinder Morgan Sees LNG Fueling Enormous Growth

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day. The natural gas infrastructure giant expects demand for that clean-burning fuel to continue rising. A big driver is the surging demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and Europe. The pipeline company therefore expects to continue investing money to expand its infrastructure. That should enable it to grow its cash flow and dividend in the future.Kinder Morgan's co-founder Richard Kinder recently discussed the opportunity his company sees for natural gas on the third-quarter conference call. He pointed out that the company is fortunate to have a large portion of its natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Texas and Louisiana. That's because it's "where so much of the demand for additional throughput, particularly natural gas, is located." Kinder noted that: