16.04.2023 13:55:00
Kinder Morgan Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large player in the North American midstream sector offering a fat 6.2% dividend yield. That's far better than what you'd get if you bought an S&P 500 index exchange-traded fund (ETF), which yields roughly 1.6%, or the 4% a broadly diversified energy ETF like Vanguard Energy Index ETF offers.But is that enough to make Kinder Morgan a buy? With a $40 billion or so market cap, Kinder Morgan is a big player in the North American energy sector. Energy is inherently a cyclical industry, as prices for oil and natural gas can change dramatically and swiftly. But even when supply and demand get out of balance, which usually leads to price swings, demand itself still remains fairly resilient given how important these carbon fuels are to the world economy. This is notable because Kinder Morgan's business is focused on generating reliable cash flows. Around 60% of its contracts are structured as take or pay, with another 25% containing straight fees.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
