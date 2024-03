Kinder Morgan Stock Has 11% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Truist Securities recently downgraded shares of natural gas pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Analyst Neal Dingmann cut his rating on the stock from buy to hold while also trimming the price target from $22 to $20 per share. Despite that downgrade, the analyst still sees about an 11% upside in the pipeline stock from its recent price of just under $18 per share. The stock also offers an attractive 6.3% dividend yield. While Truist's Dingmann lost some bullish on Kinder Morgan 's upside potential, it's easy to see why he believes shares could rise more than 11% from their current level. The stock has a dirt-cheap valuation. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel