Kinder Morgan Takes Its First Step Toward Capturing This Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) formed a new business unit in 2021 to capitalize on commercial opportunities as the global economy transitions to lower-carbon energy. The initial focus of its new Energy Transition Ventures group has been building a renewable natural gas platform. It has also been evaluating opportunities in other sectors, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS). The company recently took its first step toward exploiting that potentially massive opportunity. It's leveraging its existing infrastructure and expertise in carbon dioxide to capitalize on the first of what could be many opportunities in the space.In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Kinder Morgan announced that it had signed a deal with the Red Cedar Gathering Company (a 51/49 joint venture between the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund and Kinder Morgan) to provide carbon dioxide services on its existing Cortez Pipeline. The company will also permanently sequester the captured carbon at a well in the Permian Basin.Continue reading