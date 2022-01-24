Kinder Morgan to Hold 2022 Investor Day

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make presentations in Houston, Texas on January 26, 2022 at the Kinder Morgan 2022 Investor Day regarding the results for fiscal year 2021, the near-term outlook for 2022, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 143 terminals and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, renewable fuels, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. Learn more about our renewables initiatives on the low carbon solutions page at www.kindermorgan.com.

