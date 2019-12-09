Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Meetings

CALGARY, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in investor meetings at the Wells Fargo Midstream & Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in New York City, New York to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. This event may include discussion of KML's business.

The materials to be presented at this event will be available before noon CST on the Tuesday before the event, on KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts. The live presentation will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI's website at the same web address. The live presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI's website at the above address.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

