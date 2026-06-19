Kinder Morgan Aktie
WKN DE: A1H6GK / ISIN: US49456B1017
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19.06.2026 18:56:43
Kinder Morgan vs. NextDecade: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The energy sector offers various ways to invest, from established pipeline giants to emerging export players. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) operates as the backbone of North American energy infrastructure through its vast pipeline network. NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) is building its future on the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Texas. Investors often compare these two energy companies because they both provide critical links in the natural gas value chain, albeit at different stages of maturity. Deciding which one to invest in depends on your personal appetite for risk and income.Kinder Morgan is among the largest midstream energy companies, managing nearly 78,000 miles of pipelines and 136 terminals. The company transports nearly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., providing essential services to power plants, local distribution companies, and industrial users. Because no single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, the business avoids heavy concentration risk and maintains a diversified stream of service-based income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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