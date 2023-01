Kinder Morgan's Earning Soar to End 2022. Time to Buy the Big-Time Dividend Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) ended 2022 on a strong note. Its distributable cash flow was up by a double-digit percentage, fueled partly by improving energy market conditions. As a result, its full-year earnings were also up by a double-digit percentage after adjusting for the positive impact of winter storms in 2021. Here's a closer look at the dividend-paying pipeline giant's fourth-quarter results and what lies ahead for it.In the fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan generated distributable cash flow of $1.217 billion, or $0.54 per share. That was up 11% on an absolute basis and up 13% per share after accounting for the impact of the company's share repurchase program. The company benefited from the strength of its natural gas pipeline operations and carbon dioxide business.