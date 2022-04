Kinder Surprise eggs recalled in UK over salmonella link

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ferrero recalling some batches of chocolate eggs after reported cases of salmonella poisoning, says FSAThe chocolate-maker Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs in the UK due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.In an alert, the FSA said: “This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.” Continue reading...