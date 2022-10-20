KINDTHREAD ANNOUNCES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF HERITAGE MEDICAL APPAREL BRAND WHITE CROSS

Company Debuts Modernized Go To Market Campaign to Connect with Consumers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread, the leading healthcare apparel company, today announced the global expansion of the premium medical apparel brand White Cross. For nearly 100 years, Canadian-born White Cross has been a cultural mainstay, offering flattering fits, high-quality materials, and superior levels of workmanship inspired by the fashion and dressmaking expertise of the brand's founders. To celebrate its rich history and support its modernized product offerings, the company will begin launching global marketing campaigns and undertaking a full digital rebrand, designed to connect with the most respected professionals in the world, today's healthcare workforce.

"White Cross has a nearly 100 year tradition of delivering the highest quality products and services for healthcare professionals and is a premium, marquee brand in our Kindthread portfolio of leading medical apparel companies," said David Murphy, chief executive officer of Kindthread. "Our rebranding and global expansion of White Cross will bring its rich heritage to a new generation of healthcare professionals all over the world, and will help empower them to perform at their best every day."

White Cross offers a full range of premium products, including men's and women's tops, pants, jackets, lab coats, and fun seasonal prints. Collections feature exceptional design, fabrics, and four-way stretch, available in various colors and sizes ranging from XXS - 3XL.

"Our evolved White Cross products stem from a decades-long commitment to quality, performance, and passion for style," said Sallian Song, chief product officer of Kindthread. "Expanding the brand to healthcare professionals globally is another example of how everyone at Kindthread is working to bring the very best to our community."

White Cross styles are available online and in-store with select retail partners. Canadian residents can shop the collections directly on White Cross's website . Collections include White Cross Core Collection, V-Tess, Marvella, FIT and prints. Spring '23 features two new fashion colors and seven new seasonal prints. Three new styles for V-tess will debut in Summer '23, followed shortly by new Fit styles in Fall.

About Kindthread

Kindthread is a modern, digitally-forward, customer-obsessed organization, dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact. Our global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals worldwide. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, Chefwear, White Cross, and industry leader Scrubs & Beyond.

