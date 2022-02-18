Kinecta Federal Credit Union Announces its 2022 Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants Program

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union has announced its highly anticipated 2022 Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants program. Accepting applications through March 14, 2022, eligible students and teachers can apply at https://www.kinecta.org/community/scholarships. Eight $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to help full-time students make their higher education dreams a reality, and six grants up to $2,000 will be given to outstanding teachers to help them bolster instruction and classroom projects.

All applications and supporting documents must be received by March 14, 2022. Kinecta Youth Scholarships and Kinecta Teaching Grants winners will be announced by May 31, 2022. Over the last 15 years, Kinecta has awarded nearly $267,000 to help 110 students make their higher education dreams a reality while also providing grants to 30 teachers to purchase supplies or fund classroom projects through its Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants program.

"It's an honor to sponsor our annual scholarship and teaching grant program to recognize and reward outstanding students and teachers in our communities," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "The last two years have been challenging for educators and students. We salute teachers who demonstrate exceptional adaptability and ingenuity through creative educational projects, while we also seek to help young adults continue their education, a priceless commitment to their future. We look forward to receiving more applications this year!"

Application Guidelines

Youth Scholarships eligible applicants must be:

24 years of age or younger at time of application

A high school senior applying to be, or has already been accepted as, a full-time student at an accredited college or university or be a full-time student continuing at an accredited college or university.

Teaching Grants are open to:

Current pre-kindergarten educators

Current K-12th grade teachers

Recipients must use grant funds to purchase supplies and/or fund a classroom project.

Evaluation and Selection Criteria

Youth Scholarships: Eligible applicants must submit a written essay (minimum 1,000 words). Essay question: How has your family background affected the way you see the world?

Applications will be scored based on the following criteria:

Essay – 40%

Community Involvement – 20%

GPA (transcripts required) – 20%

Awards & Achievements – 10%

Extracurricular Activities – 10%

Teaching Grants: Teacher should explain their vision for an educational program, project, or service in 2022. Grants will be awarded based on the information provided in the application.

Applicants will be scored using these criteria:

Creativity

Number of students engaged

Financial need (if applicable)

For more information about Kinecta Youth Scholarships and Teaching Grants or to apply, visit https://www.kinecta.org/community/scholarships.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. In 2021, Kinecta Federal Credit Union was recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the "Best of Show" Award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. To learn more about Kinecta, visit www.kinecta.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinecta-federal-credit-union-announces-its-2022-youth-scholarships-and-teaching-grants-program-301485777.html

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union