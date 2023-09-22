|
22.09.2023 17:45:00
Kinepolis announces start of new share buyback program
Regulatory release
22 September 2023, 17.45 CET
Kinepolis Group NV announces the launch of a share buyback program, starting on 25 September 2023, in which an independent intermediary has been given a discretionary mandate to buy back - on behalf of Kinepolis Group NV - up to 151,000 own shares on Euronext Brussels between 25 September 2023 and 24 March 2024, for a maximum amount of € 8,000,000.
The share buyback will be carried out within the conditions specified in the authorization by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 10, 2023, by which the Board of Directors is authorized to buy back own shares, under certain conditions, to cover share options.
During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the share buyback at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kinepolis Group SA
|46,30
|-0,32%
