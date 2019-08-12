Kineta Invited to Participate at Solebury Trout's 9th Annual CEO Roundtable Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense announced today that Kineta's management team has been invited to participate at Solebury Trout's 9th Annual CEO Roundtable Conference in Bridgehampton, NY. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00PM, Eastern Time.

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and Kineta Immuno-Oncology's businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor Kineta Immuno-Oncology undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

