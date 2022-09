King Charles III 50p coin unveiled ahead of circulation this year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

New monarch depicted facing left on Royal Mint’s new coin designs, the opposite way to Queen Elizabeth IIA new 50p design featuring an image of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint and will enter circulation by the end of the year.Meanwhile, a special memorial coin range commemorating Queen Elizabeth II will be released on Monday at 9am. Charles’ portrait will appear on a £5 crown and a 50p celebrating the Queen. Continue reading...