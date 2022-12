King Charles III bank note designs revealed by Bank of England

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Monarch’s portrait on £5, £10, £20 and £50 likely to enter circulation in 2024Designs for bank notes featuring an image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Bank of England, with plans to enter circulation by mid-2024.Announcing the design for the first time in the run-up to the coronation in May, the UK central bank said the king’s portrait would appear on existing designs of all four of its polymer bank notes currently in circulation – £5, £10, £20 and £50. Continue reading...