King Feng Chuen Seeks to Expand in the US to Meet Growing Bubble Tea Demand

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based King Feng Chuen Enterprise Co., Ltd. (King Feng Chuen), a leading manufacturer and international supplier of raw materials for bubble tea and Taiwanese foods, today announced that they are expanding across the United States of America to help shop owners and franchises meet the rising demands of bubble tea.

"As bubble tea takes over the USA along with the rest of the world, we want to foster a reliable demand-supply ecosystem that can withstand uncertainties and turmoils. As such, we are excited to help American stores and bubble tea sellers by expanding our presence with our high-quality, customized, and cost-effective ingredients," shared CEO TSUI JEN, SU.

Straight to the source

According to reports, the market for bubble tea was valued at over $ 2.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $ 4.5 billion by 2026 . Another study found that in the U.S. alone, the bubble tea market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12..4 percent by 2031 , making this an opportune time for King Feng Chuen to be expanding in the country.

Given the ongoing and predicted surge in the demand, as shops expand and open newer branches, they need a reliable and cost-effective supplier to drive this growth. This is where King Feng Chuen can help. Store owners can buy high-quality raw materials directly from King Feng Chuen without any costs from intermediaries.

Providing holistic solutions to empower bubble tea sellers across the USA and beyond

In addition to selling goods, King Feng Chuen also shares its expertise via consulting services for launching new stores, product training, and raw material distribution. To help cater to the demands of diverse markets, the company has the agility to create customized beverages, iced products, foods, and other raw materials based on specific, unique needs by making the necessary adjustments for eating habits, colors, flavors, and tastes.

Leveraging 30 years of experience globally, King Feng Chuen has developed dozens of product formulas with different aromas, sweetness, and tastes. Their best-selling products, in addition to bubble tea, are beef noodle soup base and tiger brown sugar syrup.

The company relies on extensive R&D and innovative manufacturing technology and has earned accreditation in both HACCP and ISO22000.

Standing up for sustainability and small businesses

King Feng Chuen is strongly committed to the planet and applies the principles of sustainability to its consulting services, encouraging customers to use environmentally friendly or reusable cups, straws, and containers. To empower small business owners, the company distinguishes itself from competitors by offering a low minimum order quantity to customize products — providing an ideal solution for shop owners or those wanting to experiment with a new delicacy.

With robust infrastructure in place, King Feng Chuen is a manufacturer and supplier known for reliability, so much so that they managed to offer stable and consistent supply even during the pandemic.

To learn more, please visit http://www.kfc-tea.com/en/ or https://www.taiwantrade.com/suppliers/detail.html?companyid=375286 .

About King Feng Chuen

King Feng Chuen, founded in 1992, is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and international seller of raw materials for bubble tea and Taiwanese foods. Over the past 30 years, the company has not only mastered manufacturing and supply of quality, tailor-made products at cost-efficient rates, but also has established itself as a one-stop shop for business owners worldwide, providing consultation services that include store management and food preparation best practices.

Media contact

Mercy Liu

Email: kfc.manager001@kingfengchuen.com.tw

Phone number: 886-3-3692388

