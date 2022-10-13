|
13.10.2022 14:03:00
King Insurance continues expansion with the acquisition of Florida Assurers, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Florida Assurers, Inc. ("FAI") has joined the King Insurance team.
FAI is a full service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, located in Miami Beach, FL. Founded in 1956 by Sidney Needelman, and the last 13 years under the leadership of his son, Leigh B. Needelman, FAI is the oldest independent insurance agency on Miami Beach. Mr. Needelman and his daughter and son-in-law will remain involved, and the FAI team will continue to operate out of South Florida and the seacoast.
"After exploring numerous options, we determined that partnering with King was the right fit for us. Their teamwork mindset, empathy to the public and that Good Old-Fashioned Service aligns perfectly with ours. King offers us the additional markets and resources needed to enable our team to play at a higher level. Our clients are the beneficiaries of this expansion. We couldn't be happier.", said Leigh B. Needelman.
"We're excited to welcome Leigh and the FAI team to King", said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "Their expertise, combined with our resources, capabilities and support, will augment their formidability."About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.
For further information contact:
Chad King
Jay Grevers
King Insurance
King Insurance
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
352.415.8237
407.687.5565
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-insurance-continues-expansion-with-the-acquisition-of-florida-assurers-inc-301648023.html
SOURCE King Insurance Agency
