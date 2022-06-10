|
King Insurance expands Central Florida footprint with acquisition of Wurzel Insurance
GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of The Wurzel Agency, Inc. ("Wurzel Insurance").
Headquartered in Oviedo, FL, Wurzel Insurance is a property and casualty insurance agency, with a focus on preferred personal lines, and small-to-mid commercial lines.
Robert Wurzel, founder of Wurzel Insurance, said "The Wurzel family has three generations who have been serving the insurance needs of Florida families for over 75 years. We're excited to partner with King Insurance and continue to serve our clients for many years to come."
"The Wurzel Insurance agency is an ideal partner for us." said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "We are excited about this opportunity, and to further expand our presence in Central Florida"About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.
