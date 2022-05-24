|
24.05.2022 14:03:00
King Insurance expands employee benefits operations with acquisition of Eager-1 Marketing Employee Benefits division
GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of the employee benefits business from Eager-1 Marketing ("Eager").
Eager operates out of Ocala, FL as a sister company to a full-service PEO founded by Andrew Mazzurco. "Selling the benefits operation to King will allow the Company to commit more resources to its core PEO operations while improving the service and support to its employee benefits clients under the King platform" said Mr. Mazzurco.
"We are excited to expand our employee benefits practice with this acquisition" said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance. "As of late, we have been growing rapidly on the property & casualty side of our agency. Expanding the employee benefits practice is equally important to us in our growth strategy."
About King:
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.
For further information contact:
Chad King
Jay Grevers
King Insurance
King Insurance
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
352.415.8237
407.687.5565
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-insurance-expands-employee-benefits-operations-with-acquisition-of-eager-1-marketing-employee-benefits-division-301552919.html
SOURCE King Insurance Agency
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Mehrheitlich stärker präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost. Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung.