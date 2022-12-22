22.12.2022 14:03:00

King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Jean Arthur Associates, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Jean Arthur Associates, Inc. ("JAA" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

King Insurance Partners (PRNewsfoto/King Insurance)

Founded in 1994, and located in Winter Springs, FL, JAA is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Central Florida.

"We are excited about our opportunity to partner with King", said President of JAA, Harry Arthur. "In searching for the best partner for our team, King Insurance Partners was the obvious choice. Their values and approach align perfectly with ours."

"We are excited to welcome the JAA team to King Insurance Partners" said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. "Their reputation and expertise will strengthen our service offerings, and our team. We're excited about this partnership." 

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Malcolm Chad King

Jay Grevers

King Insurance Partners

King Insurance Partners

Chief Executive Officer

Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

352.415.8237

407.687.5565

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-insurance-partners-continues-expansion-with-jean-arthur-associates-inc-301708564.html

SOURCE King Insurance Partners

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendierte höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen