King Nelson Joins Q'Apel Medical as CEO

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical announced today that industry veteran King Nelson is joining the company as CEO. Nelson brings more than three decades of experience as a medical device executive and has extensive background in new product development, marketing and commercialization. Prior to Q'Apel, Nelson served as President and CEO of Uptake Medical, Kerberos Solutions and VenPro Cardiovascular.

"I am delighted to join the terrific team at Q'Apel Medical and look forward to continuing the great legacy of success built by Jim Dreher. I am excited to help guide the organization through the crucial next steps of scaling manufacturing and our upcoming commercial product release of the walrus BGC in the U.S."

The walrus BGC represents the second FDA-cleared technology from Q'Apel in the past 12 months, joining the wahoo Access Catheter with Selectflex technology in Q'Apel's expanding product portfolio. Q'Apel has several more innovative products slated to come to market in the near future.

"The team at Q'Apel is developing the most innovative products used in neurovascular interventions. We are excited about the future of Q'Apel and believe King brings the experience and leadership needed to take Q'Apel to the next level of success," said Chris Martin, Director, Q'Apel Medical.

Q'Apel Medical LLC is a medical device company founded with the purpose of developing best-in-class technology and products for neurovascular interventions.

