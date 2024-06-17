Kingfisher Appoints British Land's Bhavesh Mistry As CFO, Succeeding Bernard Bot

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) announced Monday the appointment of Bhavesh Mistry as its Chief Financial Officer. Mistry is currently the CFO of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L), a real estate investment trust. The company plans to announce exact start date for Mistry in due course.

At Kingfisher, Mistry will succeed current CFO Bernard Bot, who will retire to further pursue his non-executive career. The company is yet to confirm Bot's leaving date, but it will be no earlier than January 2025.

In its statement, British Land said Mistry will remain in his current role while a replacement is found. He has a 12 month notice period and a date for his departure will be agreed.

British Land has initiated its search for a new CFO, and will make a further announcement later.

Mistry has served as British Land CFO since 2021, and was Deputy CFO of Tesco from 2018 to 2021. Before that, he held senior finance positions over more than two decades at a range of major companies including Whitbread, Virgin Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Mistry said, "I am very pleased to be joining a dynamic international retailer with a clear strategy and compelling growth opportunities. The pace of change at Kingfisher in recent years has been impressive..."