Kingfisher FY Adj. Pre-tax Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 9.9%

(RTTNews) - Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L) said it has delivered a very strong financial performance for the year ended 31 January 2022. Adjusted pre-tax profit increased 20.9%, reflecting higher retail profit and lower net finance costs. Retail profit were up 16.7% in constant currency, driven by strong growth in UK & Ireland and France. Sales increased 9.7% in constant currency, driven by strong demand across both retail and trade channels. Like-for-like sales were up 9.9%, for the period. Looking ahead, the Group said it is comfortable with the current consensus of sell-side analyst estimates for fiscal 22/23 adjusted pre-tax profit .

Fiscal year adjusted pre-tax profit increased to 949 million pounds from 786 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 34.8 pence compared to 28.5 pence.

Statutory pre-tax profit was 1.01 billion pounds compared to 756 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased to 39.8 pence from 27.9 pence. Sales increased to 13.18 billion pounds from 12.34 billion pounds, previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend per share of 8.60 pence. This results in a proposed total dividend per share of 12.40 pence in respect of fiscal 21/22, which is 50% higher than the prior year. The final dividend will be paid on 27 June 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 20 May 2022.