24.03.2026 08:29:33

Kingfisher FY Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported that its fiscal year pre-tax profit rose by 23.0% to 378 million pounds. Basic EPS on a statutory basis increased by 39.5% to 14.0 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit grew by 6.0% to 560 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 14.9% to 23.8 pence.

For the year ended 31 January 2026, on a statutory basis, total sales increased by 1.3% to 12.95 billion pounds, with a 0.2% rise on a constant currency basis. Like-for-like sales increased by 1.1%.

For fiscal 26/27, the Group expects adjusted profit before tax of 565-625 million pounds.

The Board announced the commencement of a further 300 million pounds share buyback programme. The Board has proposed a final dividend per share of 8.60 pence. This results in a proposed total dividend per share of 12.40 pence in respect of fiscal 25/26.

At last close, shares of Kingfisher were trading at 295.20 pence, up 2.11%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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