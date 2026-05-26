26.05.2026 08:52:52

Kingfisher Q1 Underlying LFL Sales Down 0.7%; Confident In FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported first quarter Total Group sales of 3.3 billion pounds, up 1.4% as reported. Total sales including marketplace Gross merchandise sales was up 0.8%. Group like for like sales declined 0.9%. Underlying like for like sales were down 0.7%. For fiscal 26/27, the Group expects adjusted profit before tax in the range of approximately 565-625 million pounds.

Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: "Sales including marketplace grew 0.8%, with core categories proving resilient - even as a late start to spring impacted footfall and seasonal demand. E-commerce and trade sales both delivered double-digit growth. We are confident in achieving our fullyear guidance."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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