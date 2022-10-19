Kings of Leon's Kiamichi Whiskey Now Available

The Willett Distillery & Followill Family Collaboration Includes Three Limited Releases

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kings of Leon's new Kiamichi Whiskey is officially available for purchase. Named for the river where The Followills grew up gathering for extended family reunions, the limited, three-expression collection is a collaboration between the grammy-award-winning family band and the family behind Willett, makers of some of the most well-known and respected Kentucky Bourbons and Rye Whiskeys.

Watch the story of Kiamichi Whiskey: https://youtu.be/tSt61bFqdgk

The Kiamichi Whiskey Collection includes:

A 5 Year Rye that is a 12-barrel blend of both Willett rye mash bills aged in Char 5, 24-month cured oak from Hoffmeister Cooperage

An 8 Year Rye that is a 6-barrel blend of Willett's low rye mash bill aged in Char 4, 9-month cured oak from ISC

A 19-Year Bourbon that is a single barrel proprietary Mash Bill bottled at Cask Strength. This extremely rare and high-end release celebrates the anniversary of Kings of Leon's debut album, Youth and Young Manhood, which debuted 19 years ago.

Initially revealed surrounding the band's headlining performance at Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, KY, last month, the collaboration was born from each family's mutual respect for their craft. Jared Followill, bassist, stated "I've been a big and long-time fan of Drew & Britt [Kulsveen, 2nd generation distillers and sibling owner/operators of Willett]. Meeting Drew and discovering their whiskeys was when I started to understand the huge difference between what's good and what's great. I would bring different bottles of Willett with me to parties and back to reunions and feel like I was bringing something really special. When we started to talk about doing our own brand, they were my first and only call. If they would have said no, we probably wouldn't have done it."

For those lucky enough to live where Willett is normally sold, bottles of all three expressions will be rolling out this week. U.S.-based fans in select states can order exclusively at KiamichiWhiskey.com.

About Kings of Leon:

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar)) have released seven albums (Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016), sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum-selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list, and two singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever number-one album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have had eight Grammy Nominations, three Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. Kings of Leon most recently made history with the release of their eighth studio album When You See Yourself as an innovative, first-of-its-kind NFT drop that proved groundbreaking for the music industry at large.

About Willett Distillery:

For over 80 years, Willett remains independently family-owned and operated and today the Kulsveen family is continuing the Willett legacy of spirits excellence, generosity and southern hospitality. Guests from around the world make their way to Bardstown, KY every year to visit the historic Willett grounds and each treasured guest is welcomed with authentic warmth. In addition to tours and tastings, guests can also make reservations to enjoy elevated small plates, alongside cocktails and vintage whiskey at the Bar at Willett located onsite. Family of Brands: Willett Pot Still Reserve, Johnny Drum Private Stock, Old Bardstown Bottled In Bond, Old Bardstown Estate Bottled, Old Bardstown 90 Proof, Noah's Mill, Rowan's Creek, Pure Kentucky, Kentucky Vintage, Willett Wheat and the Willett Family Estate collection. Visit Willett online at www.willettdistillery.com

