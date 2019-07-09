King's Row Coffee and Drink Simple Introduce Maple Water Nitro Cold Brew Into Whole Foods Market Stores Across New England

HANOVER, N.H., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England beverage brands, King's Row Coffee (kingsnitrobrew.com), and Drink Simple (drinksimple.com), are launching a maple water nitro cold brew into North Atlantic Whole Foods Market stores this month. The first of its kind, King's Brew Maple Water is crafted by steeping King's Row's Arabica coffee beans in Drink Simple's organic maple water, and infusing the cold brew with nitrogen for a velvety smooth, creamy texture.

"We are thrilled about this local collaboration and the product that we've invented. It's healthy, innovative and downright delicious. You will not believe there are zero added sugar and only 18 calories in a can," said Sam Sabky, CEO of King's Row Coffee. "We've created a flavor profile that has never existed before. By cold brewing in the maple water, as opposed to adding it after, we achieve an incredible balance, subtle sweetness and smooth finish. There's no need for cream or sugar."

King's Row Coffee emphasizes quality at every level, using only the world's best coffee beans. Their founder, Craig Shelton, is a James Beard Award-Winning Best Chef who pioneered a Bordeaux-inspired blending method to achieve unparalleled flavor and smoothness in coffee. Drink Simple are the makers of plant-based hydration. Their flagship product, maple water, is the water tapped directly from maple trees. It is incredibly hydrating and naturally full of antioxidants, electrolytes, polyphenols, and prebiotics.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with another local New England brand to bring this super hydrating cold brew to market. Our companies' values align perfectly as we are both committed and passionate about creating healthful, delicious and natural beverages to help people live and feel their best," said Kate Weiler, Founder of Drink Simple.

"King's Row Coffee and Drink Simple have both been incredible supplier partners to Whole Foods Market," said Dylan Campbell, Local Products & Regional Promotions Senior Marketing Specialist. "When we learned the two brands were collaborating on an innovative new product, we were thrilled! The hybrid of maple water and nitrogen infused cold brew is subtly sweet, creamy and totally refreshing -- we're excited to carry this local product in Whole Foods Market stores this summer."

King's Brew Maple Water will hit shelves this month in New England Whole Foods Market stores. The 12-ounce can is available for $4.49. King's Row Coffee and Drink Simple have arranged 9 weekend-long pop-up events throughout the summer to sample the product for local Whole Foods Market shoppers.

For more information on the launch, events, and product, please visit kingsnitrobrew.com.

About King's Row Coffee

King's Row Coffee is a New England-based coffee company dedicated to creating healthy, innovative and delicious coffees that will help people conquer their day. Their nitro cold brew line, King's Brew, is crafted with the world's best beans, sourced from small farms that are paid 35 to 100% greater than Fair Trade for their efforts. King's Brew comes in two flavors, Original Black and Maple Water, both of which have 0 added sugar and are made with 2 clean ingredients.

About Drink Simple

Drink Simple is a New England-based beverage company focused on creating delicious nutrient rich plant-based beverages to help people live and feel their best. Their maple water is the hydrating and nutrient rich water that comes from trees. It comes in original, raspberry lemon and grapefruit and newly introduced sparkling maple water. In addition, they have a watermelon water which is the super hydrating and nutrient rich juice that comes from pressed watermelons.

