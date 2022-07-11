Kinly Selects MX to Power Data Platform Focused on Financial Livelihood for Black America

Fast-growing fintech leverages clean data and personalized financial alerts from MX to help the Black American community close the wealth gap and build prosperity

LEHI, Utah and ATLANTA, July 11, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in Open Finance, today announced that Kinly, a digitally native neobank building generational wealth for Black America and its allies, uses financial data aggregation and enhancement solutions from MX to power Kinly's custom-built financial tools.

"We love MX and its mission — and share a passion for diversity," said Donald Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Kinly. "I've been impressed with MX's world-class financial data platform for years and look forward to partnering with them. MX's open finance APIs will help fuel our mission to help serve and improve the financial livelihood of our broad community."

Kinly focuses on improving financial outcomes through financial education, saving and wealth building, early access to wages, overdraft protection up to $100, and by providing cash back rewards for purchasing from Black-owned businesses and thousands of widely used retail merchants.

MX will support Kinly's mission with data aggregation and enhancement powered by MX's open finance APIs.

"Working closely with Kinly to help provide data enhancement and personalized financial advice for the Black community aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the world to be financially strong," said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. "We're big fans of Kinly and the underrepresented community it serves and look forward to its continued growth and ongoing partnership into the future."

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, makes data accessible and actionable for everyone. MX is building the largest open finance ecosystem to help drive innovation and improve experiences through secure and reliable access to financial data. MX combines trusted open finance APIs with enhanced financial data to quickly and securely connect to and verify data for hundreds of use cases including account opening, money movement, and underwriting. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About Kinly

Kinly is an inclusive financial technology company that proudly serves the unique needs of Black America and its allies. By developing a platform focused on improving financial livelihood through financial education, Black-focused spending, and wealth building, Kinly helps members manage their money and develop positive financial behaviors. For more information visit www.bekinly.com .

