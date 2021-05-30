Kinnevik confirms exploration of a potential transaction in relation to its shareholding in Babylon

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) notes recent media articles regarding a potential special-purpose acquisition company transaction of Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon”) and confirms that a potential transaction is being explored.

No definitive decision has been taken to pursue any transaction. Kinnevik has at this stage no further comments but will communicate further if and when appropriate.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17.00 CEST on 30 May 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment