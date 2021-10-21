Kinnevik: Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"). Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the EGM was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation. The EGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal regarding a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees.

The EGM resolved to adopt a long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees, including resolutions to amend Kinnevik's Articles of Association with the introduction of two new incentive share classes of Class C 2021 and Class D 2021 that in 2027 are reclassifiable into class B shares, to transfer up to 368,500 incentive shares of Class C 2021 and 368,500 incentive shares of Class D 2021 free-of-charge to Kinnevik employees that decides to participate in the plan, as well as to transfer up to 58,275 incentive shares of Class C 2021 and 58,275 incentive shares of Class D 2021, at market value, to the Chief Executive Officer and senior members of Kinnevik's investment team that is provided the opportunity to acquire additional incentive shares using their own capital.

The EGM further resolved to secure each of the undertakings to deliver incentive shares to the participants in the 2021 long-term share incentive plan by authorising the Board to resolve on a directed issue of incentive shares to a bank, and immediately thereafter repurchase such shares.

The complete documentation related to the proposals adopted by the EGM can be found on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading "General Meetings" (which can be found under the section "Governance").

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com

