Kinoo partners with Highlights for Children to Offer a Special Edition of Highlights High Five Magazine with Every Purchase of the Kinoo Magic Wand, Now Available through Amazon!

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinoo announces today the retail availability of the Kinoo Magic Wand™ for $99 at Kinoo.com and Amazon.com for the 2022 holiday season. This follows the Kinoo Magic Wand™ first shipping to Kickstarter backers.

The expert-developed system consists of the Kinoo Magic Wand™ handheld device with the accompanying "Move and Master" activity/guide book, Kinoo Magic mobile app for parents, and now Highlights High Five, a special-edition of the leading children's magazine for children ages 3-5, designed to foster creativity and curiosity, alongside other essential skills.

"The Special Edition of HighlightsHigh Five magazine showcases learning games, puzzles for beginners, and a read-along story that all come to life with the younger-learner-friendly Kinoo Magic Wand." says Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights for Children. "Every page of our magazine reinforces skills that prepare children for reading, math, and other areas of learning. High Five also offers positive role models and constructive activities that help build character and self-confidence for children ages 3 to 5. We are excited to see this partnership flourish."

"Kinoo was developed with the belief 'a moving child is a learning child,' and we're building an ecosystem that brings that vision to the budding High Five generation," said Jim Marggraff, CEO and Founder of Kinoo. "Assuring the best possible future for our children, their families, and our world begins with laying the foundation for children we're raising today. We're delighted to work with Highlights to embrace what's possible with new technology and reapply it with rich content that supports effective learning."

ABOUT HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights is a global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child.

Highlights reaches children 0-12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-media digital experiences, toys/games, podcast, parenting site, apparel, gear, activity-based products, and more.

Connect with Highlights at: Highlights.com , HighlightsKids.com , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

ABOUT KINOO

Kinoo is a groundbreaking tool for strengthening childhood development and nurturing precious relationships between children and remote loved ones. Kinoo's patented technology is accessed via a mobile app and the patented Kinoo Magic Wand™, a handheld device that turns interpretive motion into learning. Kinoo allows children to develop essential academic and life skills through game-based learning activities both on their own and collaboratively with loved ones. Kinoo's collaborative learning app, Kinoo Connect, is designed for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and any distant loved ones to connect, play, and learn with the children in their lives, enhancing the way family members connect across long distances.

Kinoo was founded by Jim Marggraff, creator of the transformational, award-winning LeapPad Learning System, and a team of technology, child research, and ed-tech experts. The Kinoo Magic Wand and Kinoo Connect are available for purchase on the company's website. Kinoo has been funded by Learn Capital, Galaxy Interactive, AARP Ventures, Rotary and other angel investors including aging expert Ken Dychtwald, and well-known life and business strategist Tony Robbins.

