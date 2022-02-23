Kinova signs a 5-year contract extension to continue supporting cutting-edge robotic surgery

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kinova®, a privately-held developer of robotic solutions, announced today the signing of a five-year agreement for robots manufacturing and development with Auris Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Ethicon, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies since 2019, with the option to extend for a further three years. As part of the agreement, Kinova will continue to support Auris in the expansion of the MONARCH® Platform, leveraging the firm's capacity and expertise to deliver integrated and cost-effective robotic solutions.

Since 2015, Kinova has had a strategic agreement with Auris for the MONARCH® Platform, a first-of-its-kind robotic technology indicated for use in diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopic procedures. Through this agreement, Kinova worked with the team at Auris to define and develop a purpose-built robotic arm to help enable meaningful progress in surgery.

"An important part of Kinova's vision is to use medical robotics for optimal patient outcomes and enable humans in the process with better tools. We have worked with the Auris team to advance the development of disruptive robotic solutions for the last 6 years, and we are excited to continue our strategic agreement to help advance the frontier of surgery." said Charles Deguire, CEO & Co-Founder of Kinova. "The MONARCH® Platform demonstrates perfectly Kinova's capacity to support the robotization, through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, of global leaders in the medical device space. Robotics has evolved, there's this new generation of connected and integrated robots, and we are committed to enabling companies to take full advantage of it."

About Kinova

Kinova Inc., headquartered in Boisbriand (Greater Montreal), Quebec, Canada, is a leader in innovative robotics. Founded in 2006, the company designs and manufactures robots for various markets, including medical robotics, assistive robotics, research and education, and more recently industrial and professional automation. Kinova's ingenious technology improves and extends the capabilities of customers with a human-first approach to serve the growing need for robotics across increasingly complex industries. kinovarobotics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinova-signs-a-5-year-contract-extension-to-continue-supporting-cutting-edge-robotic-surgery-301488072.html

SOURCE Kinova Robotics