Kinross Gold CorpShs Aktie

Kinross Gold CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DM94 / ISIN: CA4969024047

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 06:37:28

Kinross Gold Earnings Up In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), a Canadian-based senior gold mining company, on Thursday reported its net income increased due to robust margins, strong cost discipline, and higher free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The company also guided through the production for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $906.5 million from $275.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.75 versus $0.22 last year.

Adjusted net earnings increased to $809.3 million from $240 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67 versus $0.20 last year.

Operating earnings increased to $1.12 billion from $501.1 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $2.02 billion, compared with $1.42 billion last year.

The company produced 483,582 gold equivalent ounces this quarter compared with 501,209 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Looking at the production outlook, the company expects production to be 2 million gold equivalent ounces in 2026, compared with 2 million ounces produced in 2025.

Attributable production cost of sales is projected at $1,360 per gold equivalent ounce, versus $1,135 per ounce in 2025.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost is forecast at $1,730 per gold equivalent ounce, compared with $1,571 per ounce in 2025.

Kinross Gold Corp closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $34.56, up $1 or 2.98%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $34.62, gaining $0.06 or 0.17%, as of 12:34 AM EST.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kinross Gold CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kinross Gold CorpShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kinross Gold CorpShs 28,73 1,27% Kinross Gold CorpShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen