Kinross Gold Earnings Up In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), a Canadian-based senior gold mining company, on Thursday reported its net income increased due to robust margins, strong cost discipline, and higher free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The company also guided through the production for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $906.5 million from $275.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.75 versus $0.22 last year.

Adjusted net earnings increased to $809.3 million from $240 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.67 versus $0.20 last year.

Operating earnings increased to $1.12 billion from $501.1 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $2.02 billion, compared with $1.42 billion last year.

The company produced 483,582 gold equivalent ounces this quarter compared with 501,209 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Looking at the production outlook, the company expects production to be 2 million gold equivalent ounces in 2026, compared with 2 million ounces produced in 2025.

Attributable production cost of sales is projected at $1,360 per gold equivalent ounce, versus $1,135 per ounce in 2025.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost is forecast at $1,730 per gold equivalent ounce, compared with $1,571 per ounce in 2025.

Kinross Gold Corp closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $34.56, up $1 or 2.98%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $34.62, gaining $0.06 or 0.17%, as of 12:34 AM EST.

