Kinross Gold CorpShs Aktie

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WKN: A0DM94 / ISIN: CA4969024047

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24.09.2026 07:41:09

Kinross Gold Lowers Production Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold (K.TO, KGC) issued an operational, guidance and return of capital update. The company now expects full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production to be 2% to 3% below the low end of the previously disclosed guidance, with approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces expected per year. Kinross expects third-quarter attributable production of approximately 425,000 Au eq. oz. Kinross increased its return of capital target from 40% to 50% of free cash flow to shareholders for 2026.

The company said the change to the 2026 guidance is concentrated at two smaller assets, La Coipa and Round Mountain, and is the result of extreme weather and operational challenges. The balance of the portfolio continues to perform well, led by Paracatu and Tasiast, the company noted.

At last close on NYSE, Kinross Gold shares were trading at $27.62.

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