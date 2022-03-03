|
03.03.2022 02:59:32
Kinross Gold To Suspend All Activities At Udinsk Development Project In Russia
(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC,K.TO) said that it will suspend all activities at its Udinsk development project in Russia. The company is also in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine, with the focus on the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.
Kinross said it is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation.
The company announced a donation of $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist those people most in need.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kinross Gold CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Kinross Gold veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kinross Gold legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Kinross Gold veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kinross Gold vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Kinross Gold gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kinross Gold präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.21
|Ausblick: Kinross Gold verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kinross Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)