Kinsta Hires Tax and Finance Industry Veteran R. D. David Young as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsta Inc., a premium managed WordPress hosting provider, announced today the appointment of R. D. David Young as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel ("CFO & GC"), effective March 2, 2020.

David holds Juris Doctor and Master of Laws degrees from Villanova University, as well as a bachelor's degree in accounting. He brings more than 23 years of professional experience in the legal and finance fields to his new role at Kinsta. As CFO & GC, David will advise the board on corporate structuring, oversee finance and accounting operations, and ensure global tax compliance.

During his career, David has specialized in taxation, international transactions, finance, and management consulting while serving in professional roles at Ernst & Young, Pepper Hamilton, Raytheon, KPMG, and in his own private consulting practice. In addition, David has served as an adjunct professor of international tax in the Masters of Science in Taxation program at Northeastern University.

Mark Gavalda, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "David brings the experience and vision needed to properly structure Kinsta for growth as our customer base continues to expand all around the world.

"David is someone we've worked with as outside tax counsel for well over a year, and we're thrilled that he's agreed to join our company in an official capacity. He's a respected attorney, deeply knowledgeable about international transactions, and his addition to our company demonstrates our commitment to building a fundamentally sound and sustainable business."

Commenting on his new role, David stated, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add nearly a quarter-century of multinational business experience to the very talented team at Kinsta as we grow in support of our clients around the world."

Kinsta co-founder and former CFO Tom Zsomborgi will become Kinsta's Chief Business Officer and continue to bring his years of industry experience to bear on Kinsta's product and marketing initiatives.

About Kinsta Inc.

Kinsta is one of the fastest-growing WordPress hosting providers in the industry and was the first to be powered by Google Cloud Platform. They utilize GCP's lightning-fast "premium tier" network, and users can choose from 21+ data centers. Kinsta hosts all types of sites, from small blogs to large scale Fortune 500 customers.

Kinsta's auto-scaling and container technologies allow for complete isolation of resources, ensuring your business stays online during traffic surges. They pride themselves on consistently being one of the first to release the latest software, such as PHP 7.4. Review Signal (an independent hosting review site) awarded them "top tier" performance five years in a row.

Kinsta offers 24/7 support 365 days a year from their team of expert engineers. They are developer-friendly, offering support for complex installations such as Bedrock, reverse-proxy configurations, with tools such as SSH and WP-CLI on all plans.

For more information about Kinsta and their WordPress hosting solution, visit kinsta.com or email press@kinsta.com.

Related Images

kinsta-cfo-r-d-david-young.jpg

Kinsta CFO R. D. David Young

Related Links

Kinsta website

About Kinsta

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinsta-hires-tax-and-finance-industry-veteran-r-d-david-young-as-chief-financial-officer-301014668.html

SOURCE Kinsta Inc.