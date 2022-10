Kintara Decides To Pause REM-001 Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) announced the REM-001 program in Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer was paused to conserve cash. The company expects to save approximately $3.0 million through 2023. It will be used to support the funding of the ongoing international registrational study for VAL-083 in glioblastoma.

"We will continue to explore ways to restart REM-001, including use of grants from applications currently under review to support the funding of the planned 15-patient CMBC study," said Robert Hoffman, President and CEO of Kintara.

The company continues to look forward to announcing top-line data for VAL-083 in GBM from the international registrational GBM AGILE study around the end of calendar year 2023.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics are up 74% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

