Qorvo Aktie
WKN DE: A12CY9 / ISIN: US74736K1016
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16.03.2026 18:24:41
Kintayl Capital Loads Up Qorvo Stock With 124,000 Shares Buy
On February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital LP disclosed a new position in Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Kintayl Capital LP established a new position in Qorvo by purchasing 124,268 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition was $10.50 million, calculated using average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake matched the estimated trade value, reflecting both the purchase activity and price fluctuations within the period.Qorvo is a leading provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, serving global markets in mobile, infrastructure, and defense applications. The company leverages its expertise in radio frequency and power management technologies to deliver high-performance products for demanding end markets. Qorvo's diversified product lineup and established customer relationships support its competitive positioning in the semiconductor industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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