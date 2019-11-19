Kinzie Capital Partners Acquires Colony Display

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinzie Capital Partners LLC ("Kinzie"), a Chicago based private equity firm, announced that through an affiliated entity it has acquired Colony Display LLC ("Colony", or the "Company"), headquartered in Elgin, IL. The transaction was completed in partnership with the Company's founders and management.

Founded in 1983 by Jerry Zich and Kent West, Colony is a leader in highly customized fixtures and displays servicing the home improvement, retail and hospitality industries. The Company is known for its customer-first approach and delivery of unique solutions to customer needs. Colony will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Zich.

Kent West, Co-Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Colony, said, "After 37 years, finding the right company to sell to was very important to us. We wanted someone who shared our vision and would allow us, and our management, to invest in Colony's next phase of growth. Kinzie's collaborative approach was the perfect fit for us. In addition, Kinzie's operational experience will be invaluable as we execute our strategic plan, while continuing to provide best in class retail and hospitality environments to our customers."

Chuck Zich, Chief Executive Officer of Colony, said, "We are excited to partner with Kinzie to continue the strong trajectory of our business. Kinzie provides us with the tools and resources to advance our strategy underpinned by our longstanding commitment to be a trusted partner to our customers."

Suzanne Yoon, Founder and Managing Partner of Kinzie, added, "We are thrilled to invest alongside Colony's management as we were immediately impressed by their commitment to service and partnership with their customers. Kinzie will support their continued growth and long-term success by working alongside Colony's management team to provide increased operational and technological expertise."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Colony Display LLC

Colony Display LLC is a designer, manufacturer and installer of highly customized fixtures, exhibits and displays servicing home improvement, retail and hospitality. Colony offers assembly, installation and project management services to select customers. For more information visit www.colonydisplay.com

About Kinzie Capital Partners LLC

Kinzie invests in lower middle-market companies in the consumer, manufacturing and services industries with $3MM to $15MM of EBITDA. In alliance with Clarity Partners, LLC, specialists in management and technology consulting, Kinzie has assembled a team of technology, operations and industry experts that work closely with its portfolio companies to execute strategic vision. Whether companies are navigating a generational shift, experiencing a period of high growth or managing a complex business cycle, Kinzie seeks to create sustainable outcomes by leveraging technology and strong operational focus. For more information visit www.kinziecp.com

Media Contacts:

Kinzie Capital Partners LLC

Sharon Lira Gomez

marketing@kinziecp.com

312-809-2568

Colony Display LLC

marketing@colonydisplay.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinzie-capital-partners-acquires-colony-display-300961217.html

SOURCE Kinzie Capital Partners LLC