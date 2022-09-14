Kion Group Expects Substantial Impact To Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Industrial trucks and supply chain solutions provider Kion Group (KGX.DE) said it expects a substantial impact to its third quarter 2022 earnings due to intensifying supply chain shortages, as well as significantly higher cost increases for materials, energy and logistics.

The company anticipates third quarter adjusted EBIT to be in the range of negative 100 million euros to negative 140 million euros compared to 228.9 million euros reported last year.

The company projects third quarter order intake to be significantly below last year's 3.11 billion euros.

The company provided a new outlook for 2022. The previous outlook published in the Annual Report 2021 was withdrawn on April 4, 2022, due to macro-economic uncertainties. The company expects annual adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 200 million euros - 310 million euros and revenue of 10.45 billion euros - 11.25 billion euros.

In the medium term, KION Group expects to return to a profitable growth path.

KION Group confirmed its target to earn a double digit adjusted EBIT margin of 10-12 percent, more than 10 percent in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment and 12-14 percent in the Supply Chain Solutions segment. The time frame for achieving this target remains under review due to the volatile macro-economic environment.

The KION Group will announce the final results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

